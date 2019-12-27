Oculus Quest sales boost sees new shipments pushed back to late February

There has been plenty of Oculus Quest headsets in stock to go around in the months following launch but that changed over the last few weeks. It would seem that the holiday season, combined with some big end-of-year VR game launches and announcements, has caused a stock shortage, with new order shipments delayed by a couple of months.

The Oculus Quest was designed to be Facebook’s most mainstream headset, removing the need for an additional gaming PC or cables. In November, the Oculus Quest also became of interest to enthusiasts thanks to the Oculus Link, software allowing you to hook the Quest up to a PC to play high-end games, like Asgard’s Wrath, Stormland or Valve’s upcoming Half-Life: Alyx.

That strategy of appealing to the broadest possible audience at a sensible entry-level price point is now paying off. As spotted by UploadVR, the 64GB Oculus Quest headset is currently back-ordered, with new orders listed with a 20th of February shipping date, meanwhile the 128GB model is due to ship to new buyers on the 18th of February.

There might still be stock left at various retailers outside of the US but it doesn’t seem like it will last very long. Currently, the Oculus Quest is selling out and with 2020 set to be another big year for VR, we could see other headsets also get a boost in sales.

KitGuru Says: While Half-Life: Alyx is likely providing a big boost in VR adoption, interest in headsets like the Quest was likely to increase around this time of year anyway. It will be particularly interesting to see sales figures closer to March, when Half-Life: Alyx is due to release. Have any of you recently picked up a VR headset? Which one did you get?

Become a Patron!