The 2019 Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational Season 2 voting is underway

PC modders worldwide will be pleased to learn that Thermaltake has proudly announced its most exciting modding competition of the year, the Thermaltake Case MOD Invitational Season 2 is underway with voting running until 7th January 2020.

All the amazing projects can be found on the Thermaltake CaseMOD website as well as on the CaseMOD Invitational Season 2 Tt community thread. Fans of the PC modding community can now register a vote for their favourite modder and win prizes at the same time. Thermaltake encourages you not to hesitate in registering and everyone is welcome.

If you would like to take part, head over to the Tt Community forum and sign up. Once logged in to the platform, all you need to do is simply place your vote in the thread of the modder you support. When your vote is submitted you will be entered in a competition with the chance of winning some awesome prizes from Thermaltake, including a Core P5 V2 case, a Thermaltake Pacific C240 DDC water cooling kit and a PF1 850 power supply.

Contestants finishing in the top three places of the 2019 Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational Season 2 will win cash prizes totalling up to $15,000 USD. The winners are set to be announced by Thermaltake in January 2020 once voting has closed.

Voting will be held on the Tt Community forum either through the desktop website or mobile app, with prizes being handed out randomly to voters. The total percentage of the score that is allocated to the voting community is approximately 25%, with 25% of the score coming from Thermaltake and a further 25% by professional modders and the final 25% coming from sponsors.

For a full list of voting rules and prizes, head over to the official 2019 Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational site. To download and vote on the mobile app install the Android app here and the iOS app can be found here.

KitGuru says: Are you a fan of the PC modding scene? If so and you have a favourite modder, be sure to register and vote in the 2019 Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational Season 2 now!

