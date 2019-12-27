Deepcool launch the white GAMMAXX GTE V2 CPU tower cooler

Deepcool is adding to its wintry themed pc components with the release of the GAMMAXX GTE V2 White CPU cooler. The company already has an array of components for those PC building enthusiasts who love a white colour scheme and now this updated air cooler provides another option.

The range of white PC hardware components from Deepcool currently includes all-in-one CPU coolers such as the Captain 240X and 360X, along with a selection of cases and power supplies. Since CPU Air cooling has become more popular again, this could be the perfect time to introduce a white themed CPU tower cooler for those who prefer the air-cooled option.

Deepcool’s GAMMAXX GTE V2 is a mid-range CPU tower cooler solution and features four 6mm copper heatpipes and a fin stack heatsink. The aluminium heatsink is covered by a silvery-white top with white caps hiding the top of the bare copper heatpipes. The 120mm fan frame and impeller are also white with integrated white LED lighting to highlight the white theme further.

In terms of specification, the GAMMAXX GTE V2 has four 6mm copper heatpipes that make direct contact with the CPU. The cooler measures 129mm x 77mm x 157.5mm (WxDxH), including fan and weighs in at 650g. The pre-installed white 120mm fan features PWM control with a speed range of 500-1650 RPM and a Hydro bearing design.

Deepcool claims the GAMMAXX GTE V2 White is easy to install as it utilises the company’s brand new and foolproof mounting kit to offer support for all mainstream desktop CPU socket types. The Deepcool GAMMAXX GTE V2 White is expected to carry a slight premium over the standard versions £30 price when released.

KitGuru says: Are you a fan of white PC builds and CPU air cooling? If so then this new product from Deepcool might be the one for you.

