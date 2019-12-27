Star Citizen’s Squadron 42 single-player campaign gets new teaser trailer

While we didn’t learn anything new about Squadron 42 during CitizenCon last month, Cloud Imperium Games didn’t want to end 2019 without showing something new. Star Citizen’s ambitious single-player campaign now has a new visual teaser, highlighting a lot of new environments.

The trailer is over three minutes long and while it doesn’t really contain any story details, it does show off the universe in true, 21:9 cinematic fashion.

Squadron 42 is the single-player campaign attached to Star Citizen, starring Mark Hamill and other actors to help bring the universe to life. Last we heard, the game was due to enter beta testing in 2020. Currently, that beta is planned for sometime between July and September, so we should hear more over the first half of next year.

Of course, there could be delays, as Cloud Imperium Games is juggling both Star Citizen and Squadron 42, so we’ll have to wait and see.

KitGuru Says: As someone who primarily plays single-player games, I’m more excited for Squadron 42 than the main Star Citizen MMO. The new trailer doesn’t tell us much, but it certainly looks impressive. Are many of you looking forward to this? Do you think the beta will end up arriving next year?

