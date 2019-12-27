New PC hardware manufacturer Montech unveil the Fighter gaming case series

So, you’ve picked up a load of new hardware in the boxing day sales and now you are looking for a new case to house it all? New enthusiast PC case manufacturer Montech could be the answer since the company has just launched a line of competitively priced gaming cases.

The Taiwan based company has announced the launch of its Fighter 400 and Fighter 600 series of budget-friendly gaming PC cases, both the 400 and 600 are mid-tower ATX form factor and come with tempered glass side panels that provide a great view of the internal hardware.

The fighter 400 comes equipped with a pre-installed 120mm blue LED fan in the rear while the Fighter 600 offers improved out of the box cooling with three front-mounted and one rear-mounted 120mm Rainbow LED fans.

Montech’s Fighter range of ATX cases are aimed at the budget-conscious PC builders out there but without sacrificing all the bells and whistles of higher-priced offerings. Both Fighter cases include tempered glass windows, space for liquid cooling radiators, power supply shrouds and healthy storage device mounting options.

The Montech Fighter series also includes top and bottom dust filtration to keep the system looking clean, industry-standard front USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports are present along with generous cable management features. The Fighter 600 offers support for 120mm and 240mm radiator mounting, while the Fighter 400 can house 120mm, 240mm, 280mm and even 360mm radiators.

The Monthech Fighter PC cases are set to be available in the first half of January 2020 with the Fighter 400 expected to be priced at $48.99 USD on release and the Fighter 600, with Rainbow fans will be around $53.99.

KitGuru says: While the price of the Montech Fighter series certainly seems attractive, the build quality is unknown since the company is new to the market. Maybe they are worth a try in your next budget build? What do you guys think?

