Corsair T3 Rush Gaming Chair Review

Rating: 7.0.

We’ve reviewed plenty of gaming chairs this year, and before we start 2020 we are back with one more! Corsair aren’t brand new to this market, as we’ve previously reviewed the Corsair T2 Warrior, and the T3 Rush is their third and slightly more affordable option. That said, it’s still not cheap with a price tag of £249.99 – so what is it like to use and have Corsair made any worthwhile improvements over previous models?

Watch via our Vimeo channel (below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE

Specifications:



Maximum Seat Height: 54cm

Minimum Seat Height: 44cm

Maximum Arm Height: 36.5cm

Minimum Arm Height: 28.5cm

Backrest Height: 85cm

Backrest Shoulder Width: 54cm

Package Size: 88.5cm x 69cm x 37.5cm

Net Weight: 22.5kg

Gross Weight: 25.5kg

Warranty: 2 Years

Weight Capacity: 120kgs

Chair Base Material: Nylon

Wheel Size: 65mm

Wheel Material: Nylon

Seat Size: 56cm x 58cm

Seat Foam Type: Polyurethane foam (cold foam)

Seat Foam Density: 55kg/m

Seat Frame Construction: Metal

Seating Surface Material: Fabric

Seat Back Material: Fabric

Adjustable Armrests: Yes

Armrest Type: 4D (Up/Down, Left/Right, Front/Back, Swivel)

Armrest Pad Size: 26cm x 10cm x 2.65cm

Tilt Mechanism Type: Basic type (up/down, Tilted)

Adjustable Tilt Angle: 0-10°

Tilt Lock: Yes

Tilt Angle Lock: No

Gas Lift Specification: 100mm stroking height

Gas Lift Class: Class 4 grade

Recline: Yes

Adjustable Back Angle: 90-180°

Height Adjustability: Yes

You can find the Corsair T3 Rush Gaming Chair for sale directly from Corsair for £249.99 HERE.

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

Pros:

Attractive design.

Range of colours to choose from.

Breathable fabric.

Good amount of adjustability.

Comfortable to use.

Cons:

Arm rests are stiff and wobbly.

Base is made from plastic.

Overall build quality is lacking.

KitGuru says: The Corsair T3 Rush is a great looking chair that is comfortable to use, however the overall build quality is lacking.

Become a Patron!