Corsair T3 Rush Gaming Chair Review

We’ve reviewed plenty of gaming chairs this year, and before we start 2020 we are back with one more! Corsair aren’t brand new to this market, as we’ve previously reviewed the Corsair T2 Warrior, and the T3 Rush is their third and slightly more affordable option. That said, it’s still not cheap with a price tag of £249.99 – so what is it like to use and have Corsair made any worthwhile improvements over previous models?
Specifications:
- Maximum Seat Height: 54cm
- Minimum Seat Height: 44cm
- Maximum Arm Height: 36.5cm
- Minimum Arm Height: 28.5cm
- Backrest Height: 85cm
- Backrest Shoulder Width: 54cm
- Package Size: 88.5cm x 69cm x 37.5cm
- Net Weight: 22.5kg
- Gross Weight: 25.5kg
- Warranty: 2 Years
- Weight Capacity: 120kgs
- Chair Base Material: Nylon
- Wheel Size: 65mm
- Wheel Material: Nylon
- Seat Size: 56cm x 58cm
- Seat Foam Type: Polyurethane foam (cold foam)
- Seat Foam Density: 55kg/m
- Seat Frame Construction: Metal
- Seating Surface Material: Fabric
- Seat Back Material: Fabric
- Adjustable Armrests: Yes
- Armrest Type: 4D (Up/Down, Left/Right, Front/Back, Swivel)
- Armrest Pad Size: 26cm x 10cm x 2.65cm
- Tilt Mechanism Type: Basic type (up/down, Tilted)
- Adjustable Tilt Angle: 0-10°
- Tilt Lock: Yes
- Tilt Angle Lock: No
- Gas Lift Specification: 100mm stroking height
- Gas Lift Class: Class 4 grade
- Recline: Yes
- Adjustable Back Angle: 90-180°
- Height Adjustability: Yes
Pros:
- Attractive design.
- Range of colours to choose from.
- Breathable fabric.
- Good amount of adjustability.
- Comfortable to use.
Cons:
- Arm rests are stiff and wobbly.
- Base is made from plastic.
- Overall build quality is lacking.
KitGuru says: The Corsair T3 Rush is a great looking chair that is comfortable to use, however the overall build quality is lacking.