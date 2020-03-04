The Valve Index should be back in stock next week but it will sell out quickly

Ever since the announcement of Half-Life: Alyx, the Valve Index VR headset and controllers have been pretty hard to get hold of, with stock swiftly running low. At the moment, the Index is still sold out, but Valve has been working to build up some inventory and apparently, that stock will be available to purchase as soon as next week.

As reported by SteamDB, the Valve Index is due to be back in stock on Steam on March 9th, starting at 10 AM PDT, or 6 PM GMT for those of us in the UK. However, due to sheer demand, it is expected that new units will sell out quickly, so anyone looking to get their hands on a headset before Half-Life: Alyx comes out will need to be swift.

There is no word on how quickly more stock will arrive after this batch, but there will likely be some lengthy waiting periods as suppliers around the globe are experiencing slower production times due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Half-Life: Alyx is releasing on the 23rd of March and while it likely will play best on an Index with the Index Controllers, the game will also support the HTC VIVE, Oculus Rift and Windows Mixed Reality headsets.

KitGuru Says: I was hoping I’d be able to get hold of an Index myself in time for Half-Life: Alyx but it looks like that is going to be a difficult task for the time being. Hopefully in the next few months, these current supply shortages can be resolved. Are any of you planning on getting an Index in time for Half-Life: Alyx? Or will you be using a different headset instead?

Become a Patron!