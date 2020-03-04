Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is now available on PC

After several weeks of flight testing and a vague teaser earlier in the week, last night, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary officially launched on PC across Steam, Xbox Game Pass and the Windows Store. The game arrives almost exactly three months after the release of Halo: Reach, which became available on PC for the first time back in December.

Halo: Combat Evolved was being worked on at the same time as Halo: Reach and as one of the few games in the franchise to actually release on PC previously, there weren’t as many issues that needed to be resolved along the way. PC players can expect an unlocked frame rate, field of view customisation, support for ultrawide and high resolutions, as well as mod support.

The Master Chief Collection version won’t have a server browser for multiplayer like the classic PC release did, but multiplayer is fully intact with Microsoft’s matchmaking system and the ability to host private matches.

As was the case with Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary will cost £6.99 is purchased standalone, or you can download it automatically as part of the full £29.99 Master Chief Collection. Those who have Xbox Game Pass won’t need to pay extra at all and can just download the new content as part of their subscription.

Have any of you tried this out since its surprise release last night?

