CES 2020: MSI expands ‘Creation’ lineup with cases, GPUs & more

Our CES coverage continues, this time with Luke and Leo stopping by the MSI booth to check out all of the new components and cases, including a new ‘Creators’ edition RTX 2070 Super, the X570 Tomahawk WiFi motherboard, the MAG Forge 100R chassis and of course, the water-cooled coffee table PC!

Watch via our Vimeo channel (below) or over on YouTube HERE

You are unlikely to find the water-cooled coffee table PC in IKEA, but the concept is very interesting, there is even a mounted monitor that can be folded away and storage for your keyboard and mouse. If you are curious about the hardware inside- it is a Threadripper system!

The MSI MAG Forge 100R case is a budget chassis for system builders, coming in at either $49 (2+1 fans) or $69 (3+1 fans). It is a very compact case with RGB fans that shine through the mesh front and a tempered glass window.

MSI’s line-up of creator gear is getting expanded with two new products, the Creation Case and the RTX 2070 SUPER Creation GPU. The case has a conventional layout with a segregated area for your power supply and cables, so you can keep the system looking tidy.

The front I/O is a notable mention, with four USB ports, two of which are ‘high-speed’ and USB Type C. The front panel also has a door that you can open up to reveal a grill air intake, so if you want noise isolation, you can keep the door closed but if you want some extra airflow, you can open it up and give the front fans more to work with.

Then there is the RTX 2070 SUPER Creation, which is an all-black graphics card with no RGB, making it an option for those who don’t fancy bright lights or colours.

In our video, Luke takes the time to go over the MSI X570 Tomahawk WiFi motherboard, which has flown under the radar a bit since the Ryzen 3rd Gen launch. It’s a $199 motherboard with what looks to be a decent power delivery solution, with 12 stages via 6 control phases with doublers. The heatsinks on the motherboard are also a decent size, so we’re interested in taking a look for ourselves and giving it the full testing treatment.

Aside from laptops, cases and other components, MSI is also expanding its Creation series to peripherals. On the show floor, we got a good look at MSI’s new Creation CH40 wireless earbuds, which similarly to Air Pods, come in a small charging case, which in itself can be charged to give your headphones extra juice when away from the plug. Each earphone weighs just 6 grams, use Bluetooth 5.0 and 6mm neodymium drivers.

Then we have the Creation CK40 wireless keyboard and Creation CM30 wireless mouse. The keyboard is a USB-C or wireless (via Bluetooth) membrane keyboard rated for 3+ million keystrokes. The CM30 mouse uses an optical sensor and is capable of up to 5000 DPI sensitivity using the PMW-3325 sensor. Both the mouse and the keyboard are compatible with Windows 10, 8.2, 8 and 7 as well as macOS, iPad OS and iOS.

A couple of peripherals that we didn’t get to see on camera are the Creation CH60 headset and Creation CA70 microphone. The headset is pretty standard, utilising 40mm Neodymium drivers, meanwhile the microphone uses USB rather than XLR for simple plug-and-play functionality.

KitGuru Says: We have more to see from MSI including monitors, systems and laptops, so stay tuned for more coverage this afternoon!

