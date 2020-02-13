Project xCloud testing begins on iOS

Microsoft has been testing its Project xCloud streaming service on Android devices for quite some time already. We know that Windows 10 PCs are going to get access to the beta at some point in early 2020 and now, iOS testing has also officially begun.

Unfortunately, due to Apple’s limitations on public beta testing for apps, the xCloud preview is quite limited. For starters, there will be fewer participants, so the first wave of invites have already been eaten up by eager testers. Beyond that, the number of games available is also much lower, with 50 games being available to stream on Android and just one game being available for the initial public test on iOS. Naturally, that game is Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

You can sign up for Microsoft’s Project xCloud TestFlight program but there can only by 10,000 testers at one time, so those in the program will be rotated in and out so that Microsoft can gain feedback from a wider range of users.

Currently, Project xCloud has no clear launch date but Microsoft will be looking to make a big splash with it towards the end of this year, around the same time that the next-gen Xbox Series X console launches.

KitGuru Says: With Google Stadia and GeForce Now currently unavailable on iOS, I’ll be keeping an eye out for Project xCloud myself. Have any of you tried Microsoft’s streaming service? What has the performance been like for you?

