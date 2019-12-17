Cooler Master unveils the MasterLiquid ML360P Silver Edition AIO

Cooler Master has updated its MasterLiquid ML360P all-in-one CPU cooler series with a rather wintery looking sliver version this week. The MasterLiquid ML360P Silver Edition features Cooler Master’s sleek looking integrated fan design and ARGB lighting.

The Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360P Silver Edition AIO features an all silver colour scheme applied to the radiator, fans, pump and even the braided sheathing covering the tubing. It also has full addressable RGB lighting in the fans and areas of the pump, to give it a complete illuminated appearance. ARGB lighting in the ML360P Silver Edition is compatible with leading motherboard RGB software or can be configured via an included Cooler Master RGB lighting controller.

Reinforced FEP tubing is used in the Masterliquid ML360P Silver edition to provide a durable yet flexible solution and the silver braided sleeve gives it a truly premium look. The 360mm radiator is an all-aluminium design and the pump body features a smooth looking and minimalist approach with a copper cold plate to aid thermal transfer.

To speed up the installation process, Cooler Master includes its trademark triple fan that combines three 120mm fans into a single unit. The fans work at a speed range of 650-1800 RPM and feature 4-pin PWM connections for advanced speed control, with standard 3-pin ARGB lighting connectivity for maximum compatibility.

The Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360P Silver Edition is compatible with all mainstream desktop and high-end desktop socket types including AM4, LGA115x, LGA2066, TR4, and sTRX4. Cooler Master is yet to announce availability and pricing.

KitGuru says: A silver AIO isn’t too common but this one from Cooler Master looks pretty sweet. What do you guys think to it? Anyone fancy an all silver PC build in the new year?

