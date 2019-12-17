ECS set to launch new series of Mini PCs at CES 2020

Elite Group Computer Systems (ECS) has announced it will be participating at CES 2020 in Las Vegas and will be introducing some of the company’s latest technology for edge computing, digital signage, IoT and education.

ECS will be kicking off at CES 2020 by showcasing its new LIVA series of Mini PCs and all-in-one systems. The new devices are aimed at use for entertainment purpose and in offices, schools, retail and for the transportation industry.

The LIVA Mini PC series from ECS features hardware configurations across several platforms to satisfy the needs of various environments. ECS will launch the Premium LIVA series, LIVA Z3 Plus and Z3E plus equipped with the latest Intel 10th generation Core processors and support 802.11ax high-speed computing performance.

Other functions of the LIVA series include built-in Alexa voice command support with an additional LIVA Mini PC series specifically designed for pan digital signage, ranging from 0.6 L to 1.6 L in size. These will include CEC, LTE modules, mSIM card slot, multiple display outputs and dual Gigabit LAN in the LIVA Q1L, Q1D and DH310 systems, to offer an extended product coverage.

ECS will also unveil a new all-in-one PC, the EH20GM that is powered by an Intel Gemini Lake processor designed for education and learning. The new Windows 10 education device from ECS will provide schools with cutting edge solutions such as touch, inking and rotatable camera along with learning software that allows students to use virtual simulations to complete scientific experiments.

KitGuru says: The use of technology in education is becoming more popular in schools these days, new devices from ECS should provide students with smart classroom solutions to further enhance integrative learning.

