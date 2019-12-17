Apple Arcade introduces annual subscription

Apple Arcade is a video game subscription service, which allows users to access over 100 iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and MacOS games. The service was launched in September, but only allowed for a rolling monthly subscription, at a cost of £4.99 per month. Apple have now added a second payment option, for those that feel confident in the service. Users can now sign up for a year of Apple Arcade, at the cost of £49.99, effectively saving you £10 over the monthly option.

Apple Arcade launched on the 19th of September. The service was created as a counter to the stigma that exists against mobile gaming. The service features over 100 games, none of which have ads, in-app purchases, or require an online connection – three of mobile gaming’s most frustrating features. New titles are being added on a regular basis, with console-quality titles such as Sayonara Wild Hearts, Exit the Gungeon, Cat Quest II, and Oceanhorn 2 all part of the service.

With that in mind, for those who feel confident in Apple Arcade, and are willing to commit more money upfront, the service has now introduced a new annual subscription. Previously, the only option was to pay monthly, at the cost of £4.99 per month. The new annual subscription will set users back £49.99, a saving of £10 over the monthly alternative – equivalent to that of paying for 10 months on the monthly plan.

Existing subscribers can swap to the yearly plan by going to the subscriptions menu in the app store. Apple appears to be remaining committed to Apple Arcade, and this added quality-of-life improvement is a testament to that fact.

KitGuru says: What do you think of Apple Arcade? Do you use the service? What is your favourite game on it? Let us know down below.

Become a Patron!