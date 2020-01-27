The new EK-AIO is available to pre-order now

EKWB has officially launched its new EK-AIO all-in-one closed loop liquid CPU cooler series. We got our first look at the EK-AIO range during CES 2020, the company has now made them available to pre-order from the EK Water Blocks online webstore.

The EK-AIO series is available in three radiators size options, a single fan 120mm version, the EK-AIO 120 D-RGB is aimed at cooling any mainstream desktop CPU running at stock frequency, especially in small form factor chassis where space is limited, as it utilises a single 120mm fan mounting location and fits where tall air coolers will not.

A dual 120mm fan EK-AIO 240 D-RGB is designed to meet the requirements of cooling mainstream CPUs with headroom for overclocking. The 240mm version is the perfect all-rounder to install in most modern, standard ATX cases. The EK-AIO 240 D-RGB could be used either to create a silent PC setup or to unleash the full potential of an overclocked processor.

The range-topping EK-AIO 360 D-RGB is a triple 120mm fan variant designed to provide ample thermal dissipation performance for even the toughest and most high powered desktop processors on the market. Whether you are looking for extreme overclocking or building a high power, low noise system, the EK-AIO 360 D-RGB can provide both, just as long as you chose the right case to house the 360mm radiator.

EKWB has equipped the EK-AIO with a robust and powerful SPC style pump that promises smooth and quiet performance. The pump housing features a frosted top cover with D-RGB lighting and at the base is a copper micro fin thermal transfer plate. Fans included with the EK-AIO are the excellent EK-Vardar addressable RGB versions that provide high static pressure. A 28mm thick radiator with 12 channels ensures all the cooling is handled efficiently while being compatible with all the popular cases on the market.

The new EK-AIO’s are available for pre-order through the EK Webshop now and are expected to start shipping on 28th February 2020. Prices start from €74.90 for the 120mm version, €124.90 for the 240mm and €149.90 for the flagship EK-AIO 360mm version. EKWB is currently offering 10% off pre-orders so be quick if you want to pick one up at this special introductory offer price.

KitGuru says: The new EK-AIO is one of the best looking AIOs we have seen for a while, it will be interesting to see how well they perform. What do you guys think of this new AIO CPU cooler series from EKWB?

