Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake reportedly in the works

There have been multiple attempts to revive Knights of the Old Republic over the years, from fan remake projects to internal pitches from BioWare itself. While previous attempts fell short, new reports suggest that KOTOR may finally be getting the revival it deserves.

According to sources speaking with Cinelinx, a site that has previously reported accurate Star Wars leaks, a new Knights of the Old Republic game is in the works. It is described as a ‘sequel of sorts’ by one source, while another refers to it as a remake, so there is some confusion here. The best guess right now is that this will be more of a re-imagining to officially bring the story and characters into Star Wars canon.

Unfortunately, other games industry insiders haven’t really shed more light on this rumour yet, so keep your expectations in check. Apparently, BioWare isn’t working on this, Respawn is likely working on a Jedi: Fallen Order sequel, so perhaps this is the Star Wars project currently in the works at EA Vancouver.

KitGuru Says: Knights of the Old Republic is one of my favourite games of all time, so I would love to see the original reworked for the modern RPG era. Unfortunately, given that KOTOR revivals have been started and dropped so many times over the years, we should remain sceptical until official announcements are made.

