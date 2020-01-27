Asus launches the ROG Strix XG17AHPE portable gaming monitor

High refresh rate portable monitors seem to be making the headlines in 2020, MSI just recently launched a couple of ultra-slim, portable gaming monitors and now Asus has officially released its take on what a portable gaming monitor should consist of.

Asus has added a 17.3-inch portable gaming display to its ROG Strix monitor series. The ROG Strix XG17AHPE was first unveiled in mid 2019 and is expected to be available to purchase soon. The new portable monitor from Asus is designed for gamers to hone their skills while on the move and features some pretty impressive specs that we usually expect from high-end desktop gaming monitors.

ROG Strix XG17AHPE is equipped with a 17.3-inch IPS panel that provides stunning image clarity and true to life colour accuracy. A 3ms pixel response time, 240Hz adaptive sync refresh rate paired with a built-in 7800 mAh battery and an ultra-thin design, means that gamers can enjoy smooth and tear-free high FPS gaming anywhere they choose.

With a 17.3-inch, 1920×1080 resolution screen, the ROG Strix XG17AHPE provides 10% more visual real estate compared to traditional portable monitors. Thanks to an IPS panel, the monitor produces 100% sRGB colour accuracy with a 1,000:1 contrast ratio and wide 178-degree viewing angles to provide beautiful image quality and minimum distortion.

The 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time will give gamers the upper hand in fast-paced titles such as first-person shooters while providing a fluid and tear-free experience via adaptive-sync technology. In terms of connectivity, the Asus ROG Strix XG17AHPE features DisplayPort via USB Type-C and a Micro HDMI 2.0 port. Additionally, the monitor supports Quick Charge 3.0 via a USB Power Delivery 3.0 port to quickly boost the 7800 mAh battery back up to full capacity.

Asus has also equipped the ROG Strix XG17AHPE portable monitor with a folding stand that doubles up as a screen protector, as well as a pair of stereo speakers up front and a built-in ESS 9118 digital-to-analogue (DAC) converter to drive your headphones. The onboard audio processor is able to produce 24-bit/192kHz lossless playback for clear and immersive gaming audio.

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

KitGuru says: Portable gaming monitors are becoming a common accessory for gaming while on the move in 2020. What do you guys think to this latest addition from Asus?

Become a Patron!