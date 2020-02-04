Gigabyte B550 motherboards spotted on recent EEC listing

AMD’s B550A chipset made its debut in October 2019 with a range of Gigabyte motherboards specifically designed for OEM systems. Since then, AMD has remained tight-lipped on the possibility of any budget 500 series motherboards for consumers. However, that could change now since a Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database entry has been spotted to contain new references to B550 motherboards.

Back in October 2019, rumours started to circulate that a new budget 500 series chipset for consumers was on the horizon from AMD. Those rumours were swiftly put to bed by AMD when one of the company’s chief marketers Robert Hallock made a comment on a subreddit that basically said the B550A motherboards, with a version of the PCIe Gen 3 “Promontory-LP” (e.g., X470, B450) chipset would be for OEM system builders only.

However, it now looks like this isn’t the last word on B550 and the potential budget platform containing PCIe 4.0 support may be on its way to consumers after all. A new range of B550 motherboards from Gigabyte has been spotted on the EEC database by the guys over at Videocardz and it looks like this will be a big launch with a large range of B550 SKUs due to be released.

On this latest EEC list, there are at least six B550 Aorus motherboards including the traditional Gigabyte Aorus Master, Aorus Pro and Elite, as well as a few Gaming/Gaming X series ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards. At the same time as the B550 motherboards SKUs appeared, there were some new Intel Z490 VISION series motherboards spotted on the EEC database from Gigabyte, along with a W480 VISION D motherboard for workstation platforms.

KitGuru says: let’s hope that this listing of B550 motherboards brings an affordable solution to allow owners of 3rd generation AMD Ryzen CPUs to take full advantage of PCIe Gen 4 support, by coming in at a considerably lower price compared to X570. Are you guys looking forward to a budget 500 series chipset to upgrade your old B350/B450 motherboards?

