Gigabyte vs Aorus RX 5700 XT – head to head comparison!

Today we are back with a look at not one, but two RX 5700 XT graphics cards. In this review, we are directly comparing the Gigabyte RX 5700 XT Gaming OC to the Aorus RX 5700 XT. For those that don’t know, Aorus is Gigabyte’s premium sub-brand, and today we see what differences there are between the two cards, and whether or not it is worth paying the extra money for an Aorus model.

Watch video via Vimeo (below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE

The prices of these two graphics cards immediately reflects the different product positioning for each model. The Gigabyte RX 5700 XT Gaming OC is currently £374.99 while the flagship Aorus RX 5700 XT retails for £409.99. That £35 increase over the Gaming OC is almost a 10% price jump for the Aorus model.

So what do you get for that extra money? Well, we won’t spoil everything for you here, but the Aorus comes with a higher boost clock, larger cooler and dual-BIOS support. Over the next two pages we take a close look at the difference in design between these two models, before extensively testing the two GPUs in over 10 games to see if there’s any meaningful difference in performance.

RX 5600 XT RX 5700 RX 5700 XT RX Vega 56 RX Vega 64 Architecture Navi Navi Navi Vega 10 Vega 10 Manufacturing Process 7nm 7nm 7nm 14nm 14nm Transistor Count 10.3 billion 10.3 billion 10.3 billion 12.5 billion 12.5 billion Die Size 251mm² 251mm² 251mm² 486mm² 495mm² Compute Units 36 36 40 56 64 Stream Processors 2304 2304 2560 3584 4096 Base GPU Clock n/a Up to 1465MHz Up to 1605MHz 1156 MHz 1274 MHz Game GPU Clock 1375MHz Up to 1625MHz Up to 1755MHz n/a n/a Boost GPU Clock Up to 1560MHz Up to 1725MHz Up to 1905MHz 1471 MHz 1546 MHz Peak Engine Clock n/a n/a n/a 1590 MHz 1630 MHz Peak SP Performance Up to 7.19 TFLOPS Up to 7.95 TFLOPS Up to 9.75 TFLOPS Up to 10.5 TFLOPS Up to 12.7 TFLOPS Peak Half Precision Performance Up to 14.4 TFLOPS Up to 15.9 TFLOPS Up to 19.5 TFLOPS Up to 21.0 TFLOPS Up to 25.3 TFLOPS Peak Texture Fill-Rate Up to 224.6 GT/s Up to 248.4 GT/s Up to 304.8 GT/s Up to 330.0 GT/s Up to 395.8 GT/s ROPs 64 64 64 64 64 Peak Pixel Fill-Rate Up to 99.8 GP/s Up to 110.4 GP/s Up to 121.9 GP/s Up to 94.0 GP/s Up to 98.9 GP/s Memory 6GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 8GB HBM 8GB HBM Memory Bandwidth 288 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 410 GB/s 483.8 GB/s Memory Interface 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 2048-bit 2048-bit Board Power 150W 185W 225W 210W 295W

Gaming OC (left) compared with Aorus (right)

For just a quick recap over the core spec of the RX 5700 XT GPU, this Navi chip is built on TSMC’s 7nm process and has a total of 40 Compute Units (CU). Each CU houses 64 stream processors, giving the GPU a total of 2560. 8GB of 14Gbps GDDR6 memory is also supplied, using a 256-bit bus for total memory bandwidth of 448 GB/s.

Reference RX 5700 XT has a rated game clock of 1755MHz, meaning both the Gigabyte and Aorus cards are factory overclocked. The Gaming OC has a 1795MHz game clock, while the Aorus is clocked even higher with a 1905MHz game clock.

