THQ Nordic is working on a full remake for Gothic after demo success

Back in late 2019, THQ Nordic released a surprise demo for a Gothic remake. The idea was to use the demo to gauge fan interest in a full game and it would seem that enough people gave positive feedback to warrant a full release.

This week, THQ Nordic announced that it would be going ahead with a full Gothic remake after 180,000 people played the teaser, with 94.8 percent of players being ‘in favour’ of a full version.

The Gothic remake won’t be ready to release this year, but it is going to be developed at a new studio being set up in Barcelona. The developers will use feedback gathered from the playable teaser, including calls to make the visuals grittier and less colourful.

The Gothic remake will be coming to PC and next-gen consoles, a release window has not been set just yet but it won’t be coming this year, so we’ll be looking at 2021 at the earliest.

KitGuru Says: Releasing a playable teaser is an interesting way to promote a remaster or remake of an older classic. Did many of you play the teaser in December? Are you looking forward to the full release?

Become a Patron!