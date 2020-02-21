Valve will have ‘far fewer units’ of Index available as coronavirus slows production

Following the announcement of Half-Life: Alyx last year, Valve quickly sold 100,000 Index VR headsets before the end of 2019 and was on track to keep selling at a high rate into early 2020. Unfortunately, stock shortages hit early and while Valve initially anticipated to get on top of the situation before HL:A’s release, the coronavirus is making that outcome seem unlikely.

At the moment, the Valve Index is still sold out in most regions, just as it has been since January 15th 2020. Those looking to buy can turn to the expensive second-hand market, or you can click the ‘notify me’ button on the Index store page to get an email as soon as a headset is there for you to purchase. Unfortunately, the coronavirus outbreak is slowing the process of obtaining new stock.

In a statement given to UploadVR this week, Valve assures that it is still “working hard to meet demand for the Valve Index” in time for the release of Half-Life: Alyx on March 23rd. Apparently, there will actually be systems available to buy prior to release, but production schedules have been impacted to the point where there will be far fewer units than hoped.

“With Half-Life: Alyx coming March 23rd, we are working hard to meet demand for the Valve Index and want to reassure everyone that Index systems will be available for purchase prior to the game’s launch. However, the global Coronavirus health crisis has impacted our production schedules so we will have far fewer units for sale during the coming months compared to the volumes we originally planned.”

KitGuru Says: I’ve been waiting to get hold of an Index myself but unfortunately, it looks like getting hold of one is going to be quite difficult. It is really unfortunate timing but Valve can’t be blamed here, after all, there is an unexpected global health crisis. Did many of you pick up a Valve Index before they went out of stock? Or are you trying to get hold of one in time for Half-Life: Alyx next month?

