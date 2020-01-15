The Valve Index is now sold out in almost every region

Following on from Valve’s announcement of Half-Life: Alyx, the VR headset market saw an immediate boost. The Valve Index swiftly began running out of stock and now just a couple of months away from the game’s release, the Index has sold out in almost every country it is sold in.

As reported by Road to VR, the ‘full kit’ bundle that contains the Valve Index, base stations and controllers, is sold out in all 31 regions it is currently sold in. Then, the headset on its own and the headset/controller bundle is also sold out in all countries with the exception of Japan. The ‘base station’ only purchase option is also sold out across the world.

Valve has a ‘back in stock soon’ message on the Steam store for the time being and those looking to pick one up are encouraged to opt-in to an email notification for availability. Valve also plans to have more stock in before Half-Life: Alyx ships in March, so keep an eye out if you are looking to buy.

KitGuru Says: I had an early reservation to buy a Valve Index shortly after the announcement and I’m currently kicking myself for not just picking it up at the time. Are any of you looking to buy a Valve Index? Do any of you happen to have one already?

Become a Patron!