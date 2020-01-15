Razer announces Deathadder and Basilisk V2 mice

Razer has introduced new versions of its Deathadder and Basilisk mice. The V2 versions of the popular gaming mice have both been upgraded with Razer’s advanced mouse technology including new optical sensors and switches.

Since the original Deathadder was launched by Razer it has been one of the most popular mouse choices for gamers and has seen over 30 different variations over time. The latest Deathadder V2 has been treated to some of Razer’s advanced mouse technology internally while retaining the signature ergonomic shape that users have come to expect from the Deathadder series.

Both the new Deathadder V2 and Basilisk V2 mice from razer have been updated to include Razer’s industry-leading technology. The Deathadder V2 now features a Focus+ optical sensor with true 20,000 DPI and 99.6% resolution accuracy, making the Deathadder V2 an incredibly precise gaming mouse. “Razer has always strived for perfection with every product we make, and we’ve continually fine-tuned and honed the Deathadder over the years,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit.”

In addition, Razer has equipped the Deathadder V2 with its latest Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70 million clicks, along with a new Razer Speedflex cable to reduce friction caused by cable drag. Razer has slightly tweaked the shape for an even better feeling in both claw and palm grip styles. The Deathadder V2 also features a new sweat-resistant coating and rubberised side grips for improved control.

Just like the Deathadder V2, Razer has equipped the Basilisk V2 with the same advanced Focus+ 20,000 DPI optical sensor and Optical Mouse Switches. The Basilisk V2 includes 11 programmable buttons for assigning keymaps or hotkeys and with Hypershift technology, gamers are able to double the number of customisable controls available at their fingertips.

The Basilisk V2 also features customisable scroll-wheel resistance, PTFE mouse skates and the Razer Speedflex cable to ensure that accuracy and response isn’t hindered by movement. Both the Deathadder V2 and Basilisk V2 are available from the Razer website store or official Razer retailers now. The Deathadder V2 is priced at £69.99 and the Basilisk V2 is £79.99.

KitGuru says: Some nice upgrades for these popular gaming mice from Razer in the V2 versions. Any of you interesting in upgrading your mouse with any of these?

Become a Patron!