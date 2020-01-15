Samsung has already sold over 6 million 5G smartphones

While 5G isn’t really estimated to take off until later on in 2020, a few phone makers have made the jump early. Samsung in particular released 5G versions of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10, which have combined to create a nice starting point for 5G, with several million users.

According to Samsung’s statistics, as of November 2019, the Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Note 10 5G and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G accounted for 53.9 percent of the global 5G smartphone market, selling roughly 6.7 million 5G capable smartphones.

Counterpoint Research analyst, Neil Shah, breaks down the numbers, explaining that “5G smartphones contributed to 1% of global smartphone sales in 2019. However, 2020 will be the breakout year”. According to estimates, the 5G smartphone market is expected to grow by 1,687 percent this year, making up 18 percent of global smartphone sales for the year.

We are still in the early days of 2020, so it will take some time to see how this all comes to fruition. We do know that Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy S20 very soon, meanwhile Apple is also expected to have its first 5G smartphone later in the year.

