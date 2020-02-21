Metro Exodus considered a success on Steam with 200K copies sold already

Metro Exodus is finally on Steam after a 1-year exclusivity period on the Epic Games Store. While there were questions about how well the game would do one year later, Steam users were quick to buy, with 200,000 copies sold already, in part thanks to a 40% off sale.

Metro Exodus was review-bombed at one point by those who managed to get the game on Steam before the game was pulled prior to launch. Now, the game has close to 10,000 reviews on Steam with a ‘Very Positive’ overall rating, which is quite the turn around.

Embracer Group, the parent company of Metro Exodus publisher, Deep Silver, recently said during an earnings report that the game is “performing well” on Steam, selling “about 200,000 copies already”. The company was also surprised to see that Asia has been one of the most popular markets for the game on Steam so far.

The Metro Exodus 40% off sale has since ended on Steam, so sales may slow down a bit. However, so far, the game appears to be successful on the platform.

KitGuru Says: I’ve been playing Metro Exodus through Xbox Game Pass on PC, but if that wasn’t an option, I’d probably be one of those people picking it up on Steam this week. Have any of you grabbed this since its launch on Steam?

Become a Patron!