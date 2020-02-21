Thermaltake partners with Ubisoft for Rainbow Six Siege Tournament

Thermaltake’s esports gaming division the Thermaltake Esports League has announced it will partner up with Ubisoft to host this year’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Tournament in Taiwan. The Thermaltake Esports League is planning to host tournaments across the globe and will start from its base in Taiwan hosting the Rainbow Six Siege Tournament from 2nd March.

The Thermaltake Esports League was established in 2019 and will be hosting this year’s Rainbow Six Siege tournament in partnership with Ubisoft. The event will be broadcast live on the Thermaltake Gaming Twitch channel from 2nd March, full details of the event can be found on the newly launched Thermaltake Esports League website.

Registration to participate in the Thermaltake Esports League ‧ Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Tournament is currently only available to contestants in the Taiwan region. However, Thermaltake is planning to bring future tournaments to worldwide regions, something which will be announced on the Thermaltake Facebook page in the near future.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Tournament schedule and format:

Schedule

18 th Feb to 1 st March – Online Registration

Feb to 1 March – Online Registration 2 nd March – 16 teams announcement & Group draw results

March – 16 teams announcement & Group draw results 7 th March to 28 th March – 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Online Qualifiers

March to 28 March – 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Online Qualifiers 11 th April to 12 th April – 1:00pm – 5:00pm Quarterfinals

April to 12 April – 1:00pm – 5:00pm Quarterfinals 25th April – 12:00pm – 8:00pm Semi-finals & Grand Finals

Location: Thermaltake LCGS Flagship Store in Taipei, Taiwan, All times listed in GMT+8.

Tournament format

16 to 8; BO3 Single Elimination

8 to 4; BO3 Single Elimination

Top 4; BO3 Single Elimination

Grand Finals; BO3 Single Elimination

The tournament has a total prize pool of $7,800 USD plus premium gaming equipment. The winner will take home £4,500 with second place receiving $1,6655, $1,000 for finishing in third place and fourth place will net $665. Teams that advance into the semi-finals will receive five Level 20 RGB Gaming Keyboards, five Level 20 RGB Gaming Mice, five Level 20 RGB Extended Gaming Mouse Pads, five E1 RGB Headset Stands and five Riing Pro 7.1 Gaming Headsets per team.

KitGuru says: Any Rainbow Six Siege fans out there looking forward to tuning in on Twitch and watching the action at the Thermaltake Esports League ‧ Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Tournament?

