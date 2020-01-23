Matrox and Nvidia collaborate to bring a new embedded graphics solution

Matrox has announced today that it will collaborate with Nvidia to develop a new embedded GPU, purpose-built for high-density video walls. According to Matrox, the new embedded graphics will leverage Nvidia Quadro architecture to produce the best in class graphics cards for next-generation video walls.

This new partnership between Matrox and Nvidia will bring a new multi-display graphics card that will accelerate graphics-intensive video walls in commercial and 24/7 critical environments. It will be designed and built by Matrox using an Nvidia Quadro embedded GPU, Matrox will work alongside Nvidia to bring to market a new standard for high-density video walls.

“Matrox is thrilled to work alongside Nvidia,” said David Chiappini, executive vice president of research and development at Matrox. “This collaboration is yet another example of our commitment to expanding our video wall portfolio while customers continue to benefit from our graphics expertise.”

The new video wall graphics card will be a single slot design based on Nvidia Quadro embedded GPUs and will be capable of powering up to four 4k resolution displays per card. Installers and system integrators will be able to combine multiple cards in a single system that will have the power to drive up to 16 displays at once.

The Quadro based GPU will also include HDCP support for the playback of protected content and a comprehensive set of advanced tools will be available to manage and customise the multi-display video wall setups via the Matrox PowerDesk desktop management software.

KitGuru says: Matrox left the consumer graphics market many years ago but it still produces graphics solutions for commercial and professional environments. This new partnership with Nvidia should help the company to build a GPU capable of powering next-generation commercial Video systems.

