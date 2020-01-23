Ninja Theory announces new game called Project: Mara

Ninja Theory will once again focus on exploring mental health in its recently announced game. The studio that created Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, has announced a new video game called Project: Mara. This new game will be a psychological horror based on real-life experiences.

In Ninja Theory’s official announcement, the studio has described Project: Mara as a “real-world and grounded representation of mental terror”. The game will be developed with mental illness at its core, by taking other people’s experience and in-depth research into account. With this, the studio aims to “recreate the horrors of the mind” as precise and true to reality as possible. The team behind Project: Mara is small, similar to when the original Hellblade was developed.

Alongside the announcement, the studio has released two videos: a teaser trailer for the upcoming video game, and the first part of a development diary called “Dreadnought”. The first thing that stands out in the teaser trailer is the graphical quality that the game seems to have, which isn’t surprising based on Hellblade’s graphical fidelity. The rest of the trailer gives a P.T. (Silent Hill) vibe thanks to the graphics, minimalistic design and the character that shows up in the background, close to the end of the teaser.

Since Ninja Theory is a part of Xbox Games Studios, this game might be available at launch through the Xbox Game Pass for both PC and Xbox consoles.

With Project: Mara’s development, the team is currently working on a total of four different projects. Besides this announcement, there’s Bleeding Edge, the multiplayer brawler, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, a sequel to the first Hellblade, and The Insight Project, an initiative by the studio to create gaming experiences to fight mental illness and promote mental-health well being.

