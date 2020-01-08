CES 2020: ASUS reveals DUAL RTX 2070 MINI graphics card

We’ve seen a lot from ASUS this week at CES and now thanks to the announcement of the Intel NUC 9 Extreme kit, we’ve got another Asus launch to take a look at. The ASUS DUAL GeForce RTX 2070 MINI has arrived, specifically designed with the new NUC in mind, as well as other small form factor systems.

The ASUS DUAL GeForce RTX 2070 MINI graphics card is a two-slot GPU measuring in at 19.2 x 12.1 x 3.9 centimetres. Unlike other ‘mini’ graphics cards, the Dual Mini retains the dual-fan cooler instead of opting for a single fan design and thanks to ASUS’s usual graphics card feature set, you will get the benefit of 0db mode, where the fans remain silent until the GPU temperature reaches a certain threshold.

In terms of clock speeds, the RTX 2070 MINI will run at 1410MHz with a boost clock speed of 1650MHz. There are two versions though, one with standard speeds and another with a little extra overclocking, bringing the boost clock up to 1680MHz.

According to ASUS, the DUAL RTX 2070 MINI runs 10° cooler than any other RTX 2070 designed for the Intel NUC chassis thanks to its dual-fan cooler. Each graphics card also goes through a 144 hour validation testing program before shipping, so it should be all good to go when it arrives at your doorstep.

The ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2070 MINI is launching today and an RTX 2060 MINI is also on the way sometime in Q1 2020.

KitGuru Says: I’ve always been a fan of hardware built with small form-factor builds in mind. Shrinking an RTX 2070 down to this size is particularly impressive. What do you all think of the new ASUS Dual RTX 2070 MINI? Is this something you’d consider using in a build?

Become a Patron!