CES 2020: Gigabyte introduce new gaming monitors, memory, portable storage and a liquid-cooled eGPU

Gigabyte has been relatively quiet at CES 2020 so far but today the company has announced a range of new gaming monitors, high-speed memory, portable storage devices and the world’s first liquid-cooled eGPU are being showcased in Las Vegas.

Gigabyte will unveil a new affordable gaming monitor series at CES 2020 in models ranging from 27 to 32 inches and including both IPS ultra-wide panels with 178-degree viewing angles, along with VA curved panel designs to offer great contrast and image depth. Display resolutions in the new Gigabyte gaming monitor series range from FHD 1080p (1920 x 1080) to QHD 1440p (2560 x 1440). All the new monitors are compatible with AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync for ultimate compatibility and promise buttery-smooth gameplay.

Gigabyte Gaming Monitor series include:

GIGABYTE G27F

FHD, 144Hz with 1ms Response Time

8-bit IPS panel with 120% sRGB

FreeSync & G-Sync Compatible

Black Equalizer & GIGABYTE Gaming Features

GIGABYTE Auto-Update & Built-in Stereos Speakers

Stand with Easy Adjustments

Low Blue Light & Flicker-Free

GIGABYTE G27QC

QHD, 165Hz with 1ms Response Time

8-bit VA panel 1500R with 90% DCI-P3 & HDR Ready

FreeSync & G-Sync Compatible

Black Equalizer & GIGABYTE Gaming Features

GIGABYTE Auto-Update & Built-in Stereo Speakers

Stand with Easy Adjustments with Power Board Build-in

Low Blue Light & Flicker-Free

GIGABYTE G32QC

QHD, 165Hz with 1ms Response Time

8-bit VA panel 1500R

90% DCI-P3 & VESA DisplayHDR 400

FreeSync Premium Pro & G-Sync Compatible

Black Equalizer & GIGABYTE Gaming Features

GIGABYTE Auto-Update & Stand with Easy Adjustments

Low Blue Light & Flicker-Free

Gigabyte is also introducing a new Aorus RAID SSD 2TB expansion card that the company claims to offer consumers an affordable upgrade to PCIe 3.0 without having to buy a new motherboard. The expansion card features an embedded Phison E12 NVMe RAID controller with four PCIe 3.0 512GB NVMe SSDs. The Aorus RAID SSD 2TB expansion card is capable of read/write performance up to 6300/5900 MBs and the RAID array can be configured for performance or data redundancy.

Gigabyte will debut a range of new Designare memory and storage solutions at CES 2020 with new Designare 3200MHz memory modules featuring 64GB capacity, along with new Designare portable drives in 500GB and 1TB capacities with read/write speeds up to 2000MB/s. The new portable storage solutions are equipped with a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface and measure just 3.6 x .4 x 2.3 inches.

In addition, Gigabyte has proudly announced the world’s first liquid-cooled eGPU. The Gigabyte RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box is the first external graphics box to feature water cooling. The RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box can be connected to an existing system via Thunderbolt 3 to provide a powerful dedicated liquid-cooled graphics solution. The Gigabyte RTX 2080 Ti is the perfect portable companion for gamers, content creators and streamers alike.

KitGuru says: Some interesting stuff from Gigabyte, the RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box will be a real graphics powerhouse with its water-cooled Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti GPU. Anything that Gigabyte has announced for CES stand out to you guys?

