TerraMaster announces the Thunderbolt 3 equipped TD2 DAS

TerraMaster has proudly announced a new lineup of Thunderbolt 3 equipped direct-attached storage solutions to provide fast video and data access to content creators and multimedia professionals.

The new TD2 direct-attached storage (DAS) line from TerraMaster utilises the power of Thunderbolt 3 to allow 40Gbps data transfer in a two-bay plug and play device, ideal of Mac Pro media professionals who require large storage solutions with high-speed access in a portable form factor.

TerraMaster has equipped the TD2 DAS with Thunderbolt technology so users can connect multiple devices simultaneously via a daisy chain, allowing you to scale devices from a single source. The TerraMaster TD2 two-bay device supports professional-grade RAID0 or RAID1 configuration for improved performance or data redundancy.

TD2 DAS also supports HDDs up to 16Tb capacity, in both 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch format to allow for the use of either SSD or HDD storage devices. Total supported capacity of the TD2 is 32GB, enough to provide large, high-speed and portable storage wherever you are working. Daisy chain allows you to scale your production with up to six TD2’s, for a Hugh 168TB total storage capacity.

The TerraMaster TD2 DAS features a compact and portable form factor that has a allows users an easy transition from laptops while on the go, to your workstation when back at the office or home. An easy-grip handle on the device allows it to be carried with you wherever you need. The device is also compatible with previous generations via the Thunderbolt-to-Thunderbolt 3 converter to quickly move between devices.

TerraMaster has made the TD2 DAS available to purchase now from its online store, priced at £299.90.

The TerraMaster TD2 DAS should offer busy professionals more than enough data storage, with its huge 32TB capacity when two drives are installed.

