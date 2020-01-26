Trust has a new affordable gaming keyboard and headset available

PC peripherals manufacturer Trust has introduced a new gaming keyboard that offers a full-size layout with 12 multimedia keys, that the company claims to be ideal for casual gamers looking for a high quality yet affordable solution.

The Trust GXT 380-RW Avonn gaming keyboard features a full-size layout, optimally designed for fast key entry with anti-ghosting technology to ensure users have a fast and accurate gaming experience, even when pressing up to six keys simultaneously. This design would be ideal for gamers playing MMO or FPS games that involve complicated commands that require multiple key actuation at once.

Another great feature of the GXT 380-RW is the 12 dedicated multimedia keys that allow control of music or the integrated LED lighting. Brightness of the LED lighting is adjustable for use in darker environments or to suit the user’s preference. Gamers can play music, search or changes pages directly with the multimedia keyboard buttons.

Trust GXT 380-RW Avonn features

Full size layout

Rainbow Wave illumination with adjustable brightness

Anti-Ghosting: Up to 6 simultaneous key pressings

Direct access media keys

Game mode switch; directly disable windows key

The Trust GXT 380-RW gaming keyboard also includes a USB cable for simple plug and play connectivity and is available to purchase from official Trust retailers, priced at just £24.99.

Trust has also launched a new gaming headset alongside its GXT 380-RW keyboard. The GXT 310 Radius headset feature sharp surround sound, 40mm drivers, an adjustable microphone and a 1m aux cable to connect directly with PS4, Xbox One or the Nintendo Switch. An additional 1m extension cable is provided for connection to a PC or laptop.

The Trust GXT 310 Radius gaming headset is also available now from Trust retail outlets, priced at £19.99.

KitGuru says: What do you guys think of these affordable new peripherals from Trust. Would you be interested in buying either of them for a budget gaming PC build?

