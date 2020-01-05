MSI details upcoming gaming monitors, PCs and AIO coolers ahead of CES 2020

CES kicks off tomorrow and we’ll have plenty of new tech to see and talk about. MSI is getting a head start on the event this year, revealing some of the big new launches taking place next week, including the world’s first 1000R curved gaming monitor, a new MSI PC chassis and AIO liquid cooler, a new 240Hz display and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSI Gaming (@msigaming) on Dec 17, 2019 at 5:03am PST

We’ll start off with the new monitors set to appear, including the Optix MAG342CQR. This is the world’s first 1000R curved gaming monitor, representing MSI’s strong confidence in the curved monitor market. That confidence is backed up with data from analysts, which estimate that curved monitors make up 60 percent of the gaming monitor market at the moment.

Other new monitors we expect to see include:

Optix MEG381CQR- first HMI intelligent gaming monitor with a secondary OLED interactive display.

Optix PS321QR- A 165Hz gaming display with high colour accuracy, including 99% Adobe RGB coverage and 95% DCI-P3 coverage.

Optix MAG161- A sub-1kg, ultra-slim portable monitor with a 1080p IPS panel and up to 240Hz refresh rate.

Optix MAG251RX- An all-new 240Hz, G-Sync display from MSI with DisplayHDR 400 certification.

Optix MAG322CR- A FreeSync, 180Hz and 1080p curved gaming monitor.

Optix MAG322CQR- Described as MSI’s first ‘FreeSync Premium’ monitor with a 1440p resolution, 1ms response time and 165Hz refresh rate.

On the gaming desktop side of things, MSI will be showcasing the Aegis Ti5, which already won a CES Innovation Award in late 2019. We’ll be able to dive into some of the finer details around its design after we see it first hand but for now, just know that this crazy looking desktop packs up to an Intel Core i9 processor, 128GB of RAM and an RTX 2080Ti.

If you are after a more subtle looking desktop PC, then the Creator 400 series is also being introduced, with a sleek, stealthy chassis and a tempered glass side window. The case is capable of holding up to 360mm radiators, which is handy, as MSI is launching the MAG Core Liquid 240R and 360R all-in-one liquid coolers.

KitGuru Says: We’ll have some more in-depth coverage as the week progresses. So far though, it looks like MSI’s CES booth is going to be very interesting this year.

Become a Patron!