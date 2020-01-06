New details emerge about Daedalic’s “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum”

Back in March 2019, Daedalic Entertainment had announced that it was developing a new “The Lord of the Rings” game. Further details of the game, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, were unveiled in the latest issue of Edge magazine, and it seems that Gollum won’t look like the character from the movies.

Since Tolkien had never given “a size reference for Gollum”, Daedalic Entertainment CEO Carsten Fichtelmann and Senior Producer at Daedalic Entertainment Kai Fiebig stated that the first illustrations of Gollum were as a gigantic monster. In spite of being different, the team at Daedalic don’t want to disappoint the movies fans. They started with the person that Gollum once was, and created a new monster from that point.

Just like in the movies, Gollum has a double personality. According to wccftech, this intricacy from the character is an opportunity to create some unique mechanics. Game Designer Martin Wilkes has commented that just as Gollum talks to himself all the time, the player will receive tips through that same trait.

There will be between two to four conflicts in Gollum’s head on each chapter. This conflicts will make you decide between a set of options that will eventually “lead to a final decision point”. This final decision will be affected by your previous choices. For example, picking the Sméagol side will be more difficult if you had always chosen Gollum’s side up until that point.

The Nazgûl will also be featured in the game, but as Mathias Fischer, Art Director at Daedalic Entertainment, these are expected to be “less cool” than the Nazgûl LotR fans are familiar with.

This game is ‘described as a stealth action/adventure game’, confirmed to be released in 2021 on PC and next-gen consoles.

KitGuru says: Do you like the Lord of the Rings franchise? What are your expectations of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum?

Become a Patron!