Adata unveils XPG Hunter DDR4 memory module series

Adata has announced it is introducing a new line of XPG DDR4 memory modules to its current range. The new XPG Hunter DDR4 series is geared towards gamers and PC enthusiasts looking for high-performance DDR4 memory solutions.

The new XPG Hunter series from Adata offers remarkable performance and efficiency. Overclocking the XPG Hunter range is made simple with support for XMP 2.0, providing rock-solid stability and making it ideal for users seeking the best possible performance in gaming and competitive benchmarking or stress testing.

Adata XPG Hunter DDR4 memory modules are available in both U-DIMM and SO-DIMM variants to provide competitive solutions for both high-performance desktop and notebook users alike. XPG Hunter Modules are manufactured using a selection of only the best quality chips through a very strict filtering process to ensure performance targets are met.

To ensure these carefully selected memory chips are placed on the best possible platform, Adata equips the finest PCBs that have passed rigid reliability and compatibility tests to ensure robust durability and longevity, something which is vital for gaming stability and extreme overclocking and benchmarking.

XPG Hunter modules provide high-speed performance of up to 3200Mhz and are available in capacities including 4GB, 8GB, 16GB and 32GB, to comply the with needs of all users and budgets. Adata says the availability of the XPG Hunter range may vary by region, so to find out about pricing and availability in your region, check out the official XPG website for more information.

KitGuru says: The reduction in DDR4 memory price over recent months means high-performance DDR4 is becoming more affordable for everyone again, whether this is set to continue is anyone’s guess so maybe now is a good time to invest in new DDR4 modules.

