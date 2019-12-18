All the games confirmed to support Nvidia’s ray-tracing and DLSS RTX features

During Nvidia’s RTX 20 conference last year, we were treated to extensive demos of Battlefield V and Shadow of the Tomb Raider running with ray-tracing switched on. Since then, Battlefield V has launched with ray-tracing support, meanwhile Final Fantasy XV has been endowed with DLSS support. There are other games with RTX support on the horizon though, with quite a few studios working with Nvidia’s latest technology.
First up we’ll touch on the first 27 games to support real-time ray-tracing. The list includes:
Assetto Corsa Competizione(Update: RTX support now uncertain)
- Atomic Heart
- Battlefield V
- Boundary
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
- Control
- Convallaria
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DOOM Eternal
- Dying Light 2
- Enlisted
- F.I.S.T.
- Justice
- JX3
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Metro Exodus
- Minecraft
- Project DH
- Project X
- Quake II
- Ring of Elysium
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- SYNCED: Off-Planet
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Xuan-Yuan Sword VII
DLSS is something completely different and is more focussed on improving frame rates. DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling and utilises the new AI cores onboard the Turing chip. The easiest way to think about it is AI-assisted anti-aliasing, using deep learning to predict adjustments to each frame. By moving to this method, more of the GPU can be used elsewhere, thus improving frame rates.
The first 29 games to support DLSS include:
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Anthem
- Atomic Heart
- Battlefield V
- Dauntless
- Final Fantasy 15
- Fractured Lands
- Hitman 2
- Islands of Nyne
- Justice
- JX3
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Metro Exodus
- Monster Hunter World
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- The Forge Arena
- We Happy Few
- Darksiders III
- Deliver Us The Moon: Fortuna
- Fear the Wolves
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- KINETIK
- Outpost Zero
- Overkill’s The Walking Dead
- SCUM
- Stormdivers
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
As we saw from Nvidia’s own benchmarks, DLSS can improve performance in some games by quite a bit. We’ve yet to see independent benchmark figures but DLSS should end up being more efficient than Temporal Anti-Aliasing.
KitGuru Says: While ray-tracing is a key focus for Nvidia, I am actually quite interested in seeing how DLSS works, especially given the claims of improved performance over TAA.