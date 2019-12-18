All the games confirmed to support Nvidia’s ray-tracing and DLSS RTX features

During Nvidia’s RTX 20 conference last year, we were treated to extensive demos of Battlefield V and Shadow of the Tomb Raider running with ray-tracing switched on. Since then, Battlefield V has launched with ray-tracing support, meanwhile Final Fantasy XV has been endowed with DLSS support. There are other games with RTX support on the horizon though, with quite a few studios working with Nvidia’s latest technology.

First up we’ll touch on the first 27 games to support real-time ray-tracing. The list includes:

Assetto Corsa Competizione (Update: RTX support now uncertain)

(Update: RTX support now uncertain) Atomic Heart

Battlefield V

Boundary

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Control

Convallaria

Cyberpunk 2077

DOOM Eternal

Dying Light 2

Enlisted

F.I.S.T.

Justice

JX3

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Metro Exodus

Minecraft

Project DH

Project X

Quake II

Ring of Elysium

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

SYNCED: Off-Planet

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Watch Dogs Legion

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII

DLSS is something completely different and is more focussed on improving frame rates. DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling and utilises the new AI cores onboard the Turing chip. The easiest way to think about it is AI-assisted anti-aliasing, using deep learning to predict adjustments to each frame. By moving to this method, more of the GPU can be used elsewhere, thus improving frame rates.

The first 29 games to support DLSS include:

Ark: Survival Evolved

Anthem

Atomic Heart

Battlefield V

Dauntless

Final Fantasy 15

Fractured Lands

Hitman 2

Islands of Nyne

Justice

JX3

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries

Metro Exodus

Monster Hunter World

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Remnant: From the Ashes

Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

The Forge Arena

We Happy Few

Darksiders III

Deliver Us The Moon: Fortuna

Fear the Wolves

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

KINETIK

Outpost Zero

Overkill’s The Walking Dead

SCUM

Stormdivers

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

As we saw from Nvidia’s own benchmarks, DLSS can improve performance in some games by quite a bit. We’ve yet to see independent benchmark figures but DLSS should end up being more efficient than Temporal Anti-Aliasing.

KitGuru Says: While ray-tracing is a key focus for Nvidia, I am actually quite interested in seeing how DLSS works, especially given the claims of improved performance over TAA.

