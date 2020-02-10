G.SKILL announce high capacity memory kits for AMD Ryzen Threadripper

G.SKILL has announced a new range of DDR4 memory modules designed specifically to deal with the high demands of the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000 platform, with new high-capacity, low latency memory kits being prepared now, ready for shipping in Q2 2020.

The new memory kits added to the G.SKILL Trident-Z Neo series feature DDR4-3600 specifications with frequency of 3600MHz and CL16-20-20 timings, designed to maximise performance from AMD’s latest Ryzen Threadripper 3990X high-end desktop CPU,

These new modules are built with the latest high-density 16Gb components designed to run at 1.35v. G.SKill claims that this new DDR4 specification is the ideal choice for users looking to push high-performance memory speeds to the limit when building a powerful AMD workstation for heavy content creation workloads.

G.SKILL Trident-Z Neo memory series now comprises of kits made up from eight 32GB modules, to provide a total capacity of 256GB which push the boundaries of the DDR4-3600 specification. Trident-Z Neo is optimised for AMD Ryzen Threadripper and has been validated with the flagship AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor and an Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme motherboard.

The new ultra-high capacity Trident-Z Neo 256GB memory kits will be available from official G.SKILL retailers during Q2 2020, pricing is yet to be determined.

KitGuru says: G.SKILL memory has provided excellent performance on mainstream and high-end desktop PC systems in the past, we expect the same high performance from these new modules on the latest generation Ryzen Threadripper platform. What do you guys think of these new memory kits from G.SKILL?

Become a Patron!