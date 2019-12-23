G.Skill’s latest Trident Z memory kits offer low latency and up to 256GB capacity

It has been quite a year for G.Skill, with new memory kit launches, the annual overclocking world championship and the expansion of the Trident Z Royal line of DDR4 kits. To cap off 2019, G.Skill has another launch, delivering ultra low-latency DDR4 memory kits in configurations up to 256GB.

CL14-18-18-38 memory kits based on 32GB modules are coming to the Trident Z RGB, Trident Z Royal and Trident Z Neo series, built with 16Gb components to provide the best balance between extreme performance and high memory capacity.

These 3200MHz, low-latency memory kits will come in capacities of 256GB (32GBx8), 128GB (32GBx4) and 64GB (32GBx2) for quad-channel and dual-channel platforms. In the screenshots above, you can see the 256GB kit validated in a system equipped with an Intel Core i9-10900X and an ASUS ROG Rampage VI Extreme Encore motherboard. A second system was also used for validation, equipped with an Intel Core i9-10940X and an MSI Creator X299 motherboard.

In each case, the 256GB kit was able to run at DDR4-3200 with memory timings of 14-18-18-38. In the case of the Trident Z Neo kits, the 128GB and 64GB kits were validated using a system featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor and an ASUS PRIME X570-P motherboard.

Each of these new DDR4-3200 CL14 memory kits will be available worldwide in Q1 2020, so we’ll learn more about specific pricing closer to then. Perhaps we’ll even get a sneak preview at CES in a couple of weeks time.

KitGuru Says: Given the high capacity, these kits will end up being pricey. Are any of you considering a big RAM upgrade in 2020?

