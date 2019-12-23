Enermax introduce the MAXPRO II entry-level PC power supply range

Enermax has introduced a new entry-level power supply range designed specifically for the European market, the MAXPRO II line from Enermax is available in 400 to 700-watt models and is 80+ 230V EU White level certified.

The MAXPRO II range from Enermax offers up to 87% efficiency at 50% system load and features a Smart Airflow Control (SAC) design to provide almost inaudible operation when the system load is anything up to 40%. These features, combined with the entry-level price should make the MAXPRO II range a viable option for price-conscious system builders.

The range of entry-level MAXPRO II power supplies from Enermax are available in 400, 500, 600 and 700-watt variants, which all feature the Smart Airflow Control design that provides 14dBA operation when system load is up to 40%. The MAXPRO II Range also includes comprehensive protection circuits including over power, over voltage, under voltage, short circuit and surge protection.

To keep the MAXPRO II temperature under control when the system load is above 40% a 120mm high-pressure fan is deployed. Ensuring maximum durability and stability, the MAXPRO II is built using high-quality Japanese capacitors and to comply with 2014 Lot 3 and 2013 ErP Lot 6, the MAXPRO II range achieves standby power consumption of less than 0.5 watts.

The MAXPRO II range include a fixed cable solution with cables sporting a flexible and flat design to provide easy installation and clean looking cable management. Enermax is expected to make the new MAXPRO II power supply series available to purchase this month. For more information on the MAXPRO II line from Enermax, check out the official product pages.

KitGuru says: The MAXPRO II line from Enermax seems to offer some great features for an entry-level unit. It will be interesting to see exactly what price they come in at when they become available to purchase.

