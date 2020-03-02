Seasonic adds more passively cooled power supplies to its fanless range

Seasonic has expanded its Prime Fanless range of titanium rated power supplies with a new 700W version, as well as adding another two fanless designs to its passively cooled power supply series which launched with a 600W model back in 2017.

The latest additions to the Prime Fanless range from Seasonic include the new 700W Prime TX 700 80 Plus Titanium rated unit. This new 700W version tops the range of fanless power supplies from Seasonic and provides users with a high power and truly silent PSU with Titanium rated 94% efficiency at 50% system load.

The latest design from Seasonic includes Micro Tolerance Load Regulation for the primary 12V rails, keeping the output voltage within an extremely tight range to achieve less than 0.5% load regulation for improved electrical performance and stability. The Fanless series from Seasonic completely ditch that internal fan, the temperature of the unit is controlled by passive cooling via aluminium heatsinks fitted to critical components.

As well as adding the new 700W titanium version, Seasonic is adding a further two fanless power supplies to the series. The Prime Fanless PX-500 includes all the completely silent features of the Prime Fanless TX 700 but with an 80 Plus Platinum rating that offers 92% efficiency at 50% system load. Seasonic has also added 450W Prime Fanless PX-450 to the range that offers a cost-effective silent PSU solution.

All the power supplies in the Prime Fanless series are equipped with a fully modular cable design, multi-GPU support, gold plated connectors and a true fanless design for silent operation. The Seasonic Prime Fanless series is also backed by Seasonic’s 12-year warranty for peace of mind.

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

KitGuru says: the Seasonic Prime Fanless series now has more options available to customers, providing the best quality and performance in a truly silent and efficient package. What do you guys think of these new additions to the Seasonic Prime Fanless range?

Become a Patron!