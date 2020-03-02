The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope receives new details

Supermassive Games have become well known for developing a number of choice-based horror games. Starting with PS4 exclusive, Until Dawn, the studio has since gone multiplatform with its “Dark Pictures Anthology”. After the release of the first game in the series – Man of Medan – back in August 2019, the studio is gearing up to release its follow-up. Titled ‘Little Hope’, the game has received a new trailer and screenshots giving us a closer look at Supermassive’s next horror rollercoaster.

First teased at the end of Man of Medan, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope received new details including a new trailer and screenshots. While the first game was set on a ghost ship, Little Hope is looking to take things to the witch trials. Set in Andover, Massachusetts, you’ll find yourself “Trapped and isolated in the abandoned town of Little Hope, [as] four college students and their professor must escape the nightmarish apparitions that relentlessly pursue them through an impenetrable fog. Witness terrifying visions of the past, haunted by the events of the XVIIth century Andover Witch Trials.”

What makes The Dark Pictures Anthology unique is the variety of ways in which you can play. While the game can be played in single player, it also features an online co-op functionality where you and a friend can play different characters in the story concurrently, receiving different experiences while working together to survive. The series also features a ‘Movie Night’ mode, where up to 5 friends locally can each play a character, passing the controller around when their character shows up.

While Man of Medan saw a mixed reception, due in part to the game’s performance and its short length, horror fans appeared to appreciate the love that Supermassive games have clearly put into its titles. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope will be released sometime in the Summer For PS4, Xbox One and PC, and stars Will Pouter as ‘Andrew’. The new trailer can be found HERE, while the screenshots are available HERE.

What do you think of Supermassive Games? Did you play Man of Medan? Are you looking forward to Little Hope?

