iiyama launch a new 43-inch 4K monitor for professionals

iiyama has announced the introduction of a new 43-inch 4K monitor being added to its desktop solutions range. The ProLite X4372UHSU is equipped with an IPS panel featuring 4K resolution with excellent colour reproduction and wide viewing angles.

The ProLite X4372UHSU-B1 from iiyama is designed to make work more comfortable with a large 43-inch display and 16:9 aspect ratio providing four times the resolution of traditional Full HD displays. Thanks to the Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160 @60Hz) and wide aspect ratio, the ProLite X4372UHSU-B1 offers a picture-by-picture (PbP) function allowing multiple displays of images from up to four input signals, making it ideal for demanding workloads and multitasking.

This PbP function allows busy professionals to run multiple applications such as CAD, photography and data virtualisation side by side and without the interference of monitor bezels getting in the way or a stack of tangled cables which is common with multi-monitor setups. Another bonus of this large-format display is the fact it can be used after work for watching 4K movies or gaming with a 4ms response time and included support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology providing smooth and detailed images.

In terms of connectivity, the ProLite X4372UHSU-B1 is equipped with an array of digital inputs, including two HMDI 2.0 ports and two DisplayPort 1.2 ports. As well as four USB Ports (2 x USB 2.0 and 2 x USB 3.0) and a headphone output. The monitor also includes built-in 9W speakers to deliver sound for multimedia or during work use.

iiyama has added Flicker-Free technology and a Blue Light Reducer to relieve eye strain during long periods of use as well as tilt adjustment of the stand for improved ergonomics to relieve fatigue. The ProLite X4372UHSU-B1 features a native contrast ratio of 13000:1 and 450 CD/ m² typical brightness, as well as an infrared remote control to adjust volume and menu OSD functions. On the rear is a handy headphone hook along with a VESA standard mounting arrangement for wall mounting the monitor.

KitGuru says: I like the idea of picture-by-picture in large-format displays such as the iiyama X4372UHSU-B1 from iiyama. This should give the workspace a less cluttered feel and keeps everything on one screen. What do you guys think of this new 43-inch 4K display from iiyama?

