Halo: Combat Evolved will be heading to the Master Chief Collection on PC very soon

It has been three months since Halo made its grand return to PC, with the Halo Master Chief Collection launching with Halo: Reach. Each game in the series is being added chronologically, meaning Halo: Combat Evolved is next and it appears that the release date is imminent.

Throughout February, Halo: Combat Evolved went through extensive beta testing on PC, with plenty of both campaign and multiplayer content included. Over the weekend, a recap of the flight went live, confirming that over 100,000 people took part in testing, with the vast majority giving positive feedback based on the content available.

This was followed up by this teaser trailer posted by the Halo Twitter account this afternoon. At the very end of the teaser, we can see all of the MCC games greyed out with the exception of Halo: Reach, the only one to be released on PC so far. Then, Halo: Combat Evolved lights up too, indicating that the game is on the road to release.

The goal currently is to get each game from the Master Chief Collection onto PC before the end of this year, so a new release every three months should be the target. We are right on the three month anniversary of Halo: Reach on PC, so a release for Combat Evolved should arrive any day now, with news on Halo 2: Anniversary set to follow.

KitGuru Says: I played all of the campaign missions available in the flight tests in February and I’m pleased to say I encountered no issues. Given the amount of content available, I had a feeling that this game was much closer to release than initially anticipated. Hopefully we’ll have more updates on this later in the week.

