Greenliant introduces robust NVMe U.2 Industrial SSDs

Just a few days ago Greenliant announced it had started sampling new SATA SSD’s from the company’s industrial enterprise and have now announced a new line of NVMe U2 SSD devices will be adding to the EnduroSLC series.

Greenliant is sampling to customers that require high endurance storage, a new range of NVMe U.2 EnduroSLC Industrial Enterprise EX series SSDs that can achieve sustainable low latency and high performance in extreme environments. The new NVMe U.2 industrial SSDs are designed with Greenliant’s EnduroSLC technology to provide ultra-robust data retention and high lifetime endurance of 30 drive writes per day for five years, just like the company’s latest industrial SATA SSDs.

“For the highest levels of data integrity, Greenliant’s NVMe U.2 Industrial Enterprise SSDs implement on-chip adaptive RAID,” said Xuanhui Li, Vice President of Business Development, Datacenter Products, Greenliant. “With Greenliant’s NVMe U.2 Industrial Enterprise SSDs, customers can achieve the efficiency and scalability required to meet the demands of write intensive applications in harsh environments.”

Greenliant NVMe U.2 EnduroSLC Industrial SSD features:

Ultra High Endurance : Reaches 30 DWPD for 5 years

: Reaches 30 DWPD for 5 years High Capacity : Offered from 800 GB to 1.92 TB

: Offered from 800 GB to 1.92 TB High Performance : Reaches up to 2,600/1,900 MB/s read/write

: Reaches up to 2,600/1,900 MB/s read/write On-Chip Adaptive RAID : Improves SSD reliability

: Improves SSD reliability Power Interrupt Data Protection : Helps prevent data corruption during power failures

: Helps prevent data corruption during power failures Industrial Temperature : Operates between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius

: Operates between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius Data Security: Supports AES 256-bit encryption and crypto erase

In terms of availability, Greenliant is sampling its G7200 SSDs to customers already and is expecting to ship in volume within days. The company is also planning to ship its 3-bit-per-cell 3D TLC NAND Enterprise PX SSDs in the first quarter of 2020.

