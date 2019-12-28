Greenliant samples new line of robust industrial SATA SSDs

Industrial enterprise SSD’s are often subject to harsh environments with devices expected to operate under extreme temperatures. In these situations, a reliable and robust design is required and that is exactly the thought behind a new range of enterprise SSD’s from Greenliant.

Greenliant is sampling a new range of enterprise industrial SATA 2.5” SSDs. The EnduroSLC Industrial Enterprise EX series from Greenliant is designed for primary storage applications requiring high performance under extreme temperatures in harsh environments, to provide reliability for businesses and industries.

The new range of enterprise SSDs use Greenlaint’s EnduroSLC technology to offer robust data retention and the highest system-level lifetime endurance of 30 drives writes per day for five years. The new EnduroSLC Industrial Enterprise EX series from Greenliant is available in capacities from 800 GB up to 1.92 TB and include On-Chip Adaptive RAID to improve SSD reliability, with Power Interrupt Data Protection helping to prevent data loss and corruption during power failures.

“With high reliability and outstanding quality of service, Greenliant’s industrial enterprise storage products are ideal for mission critical, I/O intensive applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and power, communications and industrial control.” said Xuanhui Li, Vice President of Business Development, Datacenter Products, Greenliant.

Greenliant EnduroSLC Industrial Enterprise EX SSDs are capable of operating in a temperature range of -40 to +85 degrees Celsius while keeping sensitive data secure with AES 256-bit encryption and crypto erase. Greenlaint has begun sampling of its G3200 Industrial Enterprise SSDs and expects to start shipping to customers in volume by the end of 2019.

