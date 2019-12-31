TCL planning to showcase its next generation Mini-LED technology

CES 2020 is just under a week away now and news of what’s to come at the event in Las Vegas is filtering through thick and fast. TCL will be at the big electronics event and showcasing its next-generation Mini-LED technology.

TCL is set to unveil its next-generation Mini-LED technology next week at CES as well as a showing off a full complement of the company’s new flagship innovations. Thanks to its advanced TV solutions, TCL is becoming one of the fastest-growing consumer electronics brands and was one of the world’s first manufacturers to utilise Mini-LED backlight technology in televisions earlier this year.

The company is aiming to drive Mini-LED TV advancements with Quantum Contrast technology, a new standard for picture quality in televisions. Quantum Contrast uses tens of thousands of Mini-LEDs to power its premium range of televisions to produce a display that delivers unrivalled contrast with amazing clarity.

“TCL is thrilled to be at tech’s biggest show and stand on tech’s grandest stage to share our latest Mini-LED developments alongside our vision for the industry in the AI and IoT age,” said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings and TCL Electronics. “TCL is committed to offering a wider range of products to satisfy the needs of consumers and provide them with better, more personalized experiences.”

The company is planning to raise the bar in 2020 when it comes to Mini-LED powered televisions and will unveil its plans for the next generation of Mini-LED performance at its press conference on 6th January at CES. TCL will also stream its CES announcements through the company’s social media platforms so even if you can’t make the event, you won’t miss out on the news.

KitGuru says: Mini-LED is likely to become the next big thing in TV technology and could be a valid viral to LG’s OLED. TCL is aiming to be a big player in this area with its next-generation Mini-LED technology. Will you guys be watching the TCL conference stream or checking them out live at the show in Vegas?

