Patriot set to unveil new products at the PAX East 2020 gaming festival

Patriot’s gaming brand Viper has announced it will showcase a new M.2 PCIe external SSD during the gaming festival at PAX East 2020. The new device will be ideally suited to offering extra storage to console gamers with its high-speed data transfer rates and compact form factor.

The PAX East 2020 gaming festival kicks off in Boston U.S.A this weekend and Patriot’s gaming division Viper will be there to show off its latest innovations for gamers. One of the new products on show at PAX East will be the portable, external SSD storage solution from Patriot Viper, the PXD M.2 PCIe Type-C External SSD.

“We can’t think of a better way to be immersed with the gaming community than to be a part of PAX EAST. gamers will be able to experience the PXD M.2 PCIe Type-C External SSD, well as the award-winning V765 gaming keyboard, V570 BLACKOUT RGB gaming mouse, V380 gaming headset and more gaming peripherals at the booth, “ said Roger Shinmoto, Vice President at VIPER GAMING by PATRIOT.

Patriot Viper’s latest external PCIe M.2 SSD is equipped with a USB 3.2 Type-C interface to bring high-end desktop PC data transfer speed to the games console market. The Viper PXD M.2 PCIe Type-C External SSD features a Phison E13 PCIe controller and will be available in capacities from 512GB up to 2TB. Other products from Patriot Viper due to be on show at PAX East 2020 include new gaming keyboards, gaming mice and headsets.

Patriot will be showing off the new external storage device hooked up to a Sony PlayStation 4 running Marvel’s Spider-Man game, to give gamers an idea of the performance and also get a first look at the new small form factor external SSD drive. During PAX East 2020, gamers will be able to take part in walk-in tournaments, Patriot will also be giving away free swag bags to people who follow the company’s media channels and entering them into a prize draw online.

The new Patriot PXD M.2 PCIe Type-C External SSD is expected to be launched during April 2020, the company is yet to announce prices.

KitGuru says: Any of you guys going to PAX East this year? If you are, be sure to check out the Patriot Viper booth and lets us know what you think of the company’s new products.

