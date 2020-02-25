Computex still scheduled to go ahead

The tech world has been thrown into a whirlwind of uncertainty to start off the year, as the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has seen production schedules slide and major companies dropping out of big events. Since MWC was eventually cancelled, there have been questions around both GDC and Computex. Now we know that both events will be taking place as scheduled.

We’ve covered the announcements around the Game Developer Conference already today. Now, our attention turns to TAITRA, the group behind Computex each year. So far, the plan is to go ahead with Computex as scheduled, with a health and safety policy in place to protect all visitors and exhibitors.

Walter M.S. Yeh, President and CEO of TAITRA, put out a statement this week regarding Computex:

“On behalf of TAITRA, I wish to express my deepest sympathy, concern and support to those affected by the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The new epidemic has caused serious harm to global and domestic MICE industries and tourism in Asia. However, Taiwan has been extremely effective in protecting the public through the stringent measures that have been implemented, and TAITRA will continue to monitor closely all developments and keep international visitors to Taiwan very well-informed.”

As a response to the situation, TAITRA will “enforce every available measure to ensure that the maximum levels of hygiene and sanitation are maintained”. This includes advising all visitors to wear face masks, medical staff being stationed on each floor of the exhibition halls and hand sanitizers put out in all public areas. Yeh does admit that these are “challenging circumstances” but still welcomes all visitors to Taiwan for the event.

KitGuru Says: Computex is still a few months away, so there is plenty of time to prepare and put precautions in place. MWC unfortunately didn’t have the same amount of time to adequately handle the situation. So far, we don’t know of any companies dropping out of Computex but this is an evolving situation, so we’ll keep an eye out for any further updates.

