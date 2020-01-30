Samsung T7 Touch 1TB Review

Rating: 8.0.

1. Introduction 2. Samsung T7 Touch 1TB 3. ATTO/CrystalDiskMark/AS SSD 4. Backup / Restore 5. Throughput 6. Real Life File Transfers 7. Closing Thoughts 8. View All Pages

The T7 Touch is the latest addition to Samsung’s stable of external SSDs. The palm-sized drive features NVMe technology, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface and a fingerprint scanner for extra security. Priced at just under £200 for the 1TB model, is this the right external drive for you?

Samsung’s T7 Touch comes in three capacities at launch; 500GB, 1TB and 2TB with all three models having the same official Sequential transfer rates of up to 1,050MB/s for reads and up to 1,000MB/s for writes.

The drive uses a USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type C interface and supports UASP (USB-attached SCSI Protocol) and comes with hardware-accelerated AES-256 encryption as well as a fingerprint scanner to keep any data on the drive as secure as possible.



Samsung backs the drive with a 3-year limited warranty.

Physical Specifications:

Usable Capacities: 1TB.

NAND Components: Samsung TLC V-NAND.

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2.

Form Factor: External.

NAND Controller: Samsung.

Dimensions: 85 x 57 x 8.0mm.

Drive Weight: 58g.

Firmware Version: FXG41P2Q.

Become a Patron!