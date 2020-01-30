Cooler Master launches the G200P low profile cooler

At Computex 2019, we got our first look at Cooler Master’s new low profile cooler, the CoolerMaster MasterAir G200P. This cooler has now been released and more details on the product have been shared.

The Cooler Master G200P was designed to be used in SFF (small form-factor) PCs. Measuring 95×92×39.4 mm (L×W×H), this cooler can fit in most PC cases with ease as it is under 40mm tall.

It features a copper plate that transfers the heat through 2 C-shaped heat pipes, into its aluminium fins. The fan chosen to cool the heatsink is 92mm wide and spins from 800RPM to 2600 RPM (PWM ±10%), and according to Cooler Master it is capable of a maximum airflow of 35.5 CFM and maximum static pressure of 2.4mm H2O.

The fan is connected to the motherboard with a 4-Pin (PWM) interface. Fan noise levels, according to Cooler Master’s own testing, range from 6dBA to 28dBA, and its MTTF is of 40000 hours. There’s also RGB lighting on the fan, which can be controlled through a supported motherboard or via the included wired controller.

Cooling compatibility includes the most recent Intel sockets, such as LGA1151, LGA1150, LGA1155, LGA1156. Most AMD sockets are included too: AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2, FM2+, FM2, FM1.

The CoolerMaster MasterAir G200P cooler is available for pre-order in the UK, priced at £34.99. In the US, the cooler is available now with an MSRP of $44.99.

KitGuru says: What do you think of the Cooler Master G200P? Would you consider it for a small form factor build?

