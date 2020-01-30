ASRock software lists new Intel Z490 motherboards

Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen snippets of information from motherboard vendors to suggest that 10th generation Intel desktop processors and its new Z490 platform may be on the horizon. Rumours were stepped up again yesterday when it was noted that ASRock has listed its potential Z490 motherboard range in an official piece of software.

Just last week, the potential Z490 motherboard lineup from MSI was spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database, which fuelled rumours that Intel was close to launching its 10th generation Comet Lake-S desktop processors. According to ComputerBase, Intel’s motherboard partners are ready for Comet Lake-S, however, its is rumoured that the upcoming Intel 10-core part isn’t running a smooth as expected, so a release is being held back until Intel irons out any problems.

While the EEC database can sometimes throw up hardware listings that never come to fruition, official motherboard manufacturer software is usually pretty accurate when it comes to listing new products. That is exactly what the guys over at VideoCardz noticed yesterday when they were browsing through the files of the latest version of ASRock’s Polychrome Sync application.

During a simple search of the files from the new ASRock Polychrome Sync, VideoCardz found references to a stack of new potential motherboard SKUs from ASRock, with Z490, H470 and W480 mentioned in the file names, which are the expected chipsets to support Intel’s 10th generation processors and could mean we are getting closer to a Comet Lake-S release.

The ASRock Polychrome Sync files show a range of Z490 and H470 motherboards with the usual Taichi, Steel Legend and PRO titles we would expect from ASRock. However, there was one new addition to the Creator range, this looks like it will not be Z490 chipset based but rather the W480 which is expected to be the new chipset that powers workstation systems for Intel’s next-generation Comet Lake-S mainstream desktop processors.

KitGuru says: Are you guys looking forward to Intel 10th generation Comet Lake-S processors and the potential boost for gaming that they could provide? Or are you happy with the performance from your current platform?

